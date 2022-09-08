MDOT says drivers should expect delays as projects begin on US-41, M-35

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin improvement projects on US-41 and M-35 Friday, Sept. 9.

According to a press release, MDOT is investing $1.2 million dollars to improve two stretches of both US-41 and M-35. Work includes milling, resurfacing, and constructing aggregate shoulders, as well as adding rumble strips and pavement markings.

MDOT says the work will extend the lifespan of the roadway and will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

Construction will begin Friday, Sept. 9 with 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake in Marquette County.

Monday, Sept. 12 will kick off construction on 3 miles of US-41 between Kunde Road and Big Creek Road.

Both projects are projected to be completed within a month.

MDOT encourages motorists to expect lane closures.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.