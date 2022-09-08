Marquette’s New Age Tattoo to offer specials on semicolon tattoos

Semicolon tattoo
Semicolon tattoo(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New Age Tattoo Studio is raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

The tattoo studio will be offering specials on semicolon tattoos next Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The semicolon is often used to represent the ability to stop, but the decision to keep going, a symbol of the struggle people face who deal with depression and suicidal thoughts.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance.

“We came up with this event because we have a really large following and we receive good feedback on any promotion or benefit we do from the community. So we put that energy into something we could provide and donate to a local organization,” Owner Justin Gahn said.

The event is open to the public, those who do not wish to receive a tattoo can still make a donation.

