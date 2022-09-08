Marquette community offers plenty of after-school activities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Extracurricular activities are something that has been around since the beginning of time but now they are more important than ever.

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette is doing their part as they try and get young kids more involved with multiple programs.

“Physical activity I think its really important for them to stay engaged and also to feel grounded,” said Marquette YMCA Sports Director Grace Brindle. “The days can get long and dark and school can feel long. When a child is able to do anything active, it allows their bodies to reset and gets them ready for things like tests and reading and things like that.”

Something that after school activities can provide is a sense of comfort and it can possibly cure depression for students.

“We focus a lot on mental health on my sports teams,” said Marquette Cheerleading head coach Bridget Johnson. “These kids have a lot of pressure on them with school and home and their friends, and I want my sports teams to be a fun and happy place where they can be themselves.”

Marquette High School Varsity Cheerleading Senior and team captain Ava Larson talked about why she loves being on a sports team.

“Being on a Sports or Cheer team is a great stress reliever,” she said. “At the end of the day, I have somewhere my stress can just go off, I can hang out with my friends, we can do cheers and we can just stunt.”

With all the after school events that already exist, the Marquette community looks to add more for the 2023 year.

