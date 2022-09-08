Lake Superior Shore Run kicks off September 9
The Lake Superior Shore Run will start at Little Presque Isle
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to lace up your running shoes.
Runners will start their half marathon at Little Presque Isle, running along 1.5 miles of Lake Superior beaches.
Those interested in participating can sign up online or in-person the day before or the day of.
Click here for more information on the races and where to sign up.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.