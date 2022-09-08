Lake Superior Shore Run kicks off September 9

The Lake Superior Shore Run will start at Little Presque Isle
Some portions of the half marathon may be extreme for some runners
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to lace up your running shoes.

Runners will start their half marathon at Little Presque Isle, running along 1.5 miles of Lake Superior beaches.

Those interested in participating can sign up online or in-person the day before or the day of.

Proceeds from this year's race will go towards the Superiorland Ski Club.

Click here for more information on the races and where to sign up.

