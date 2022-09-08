Ishpeming now seeking FEMA money for flooding damage repairs

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council is seeking state and federal money for repairs needed after spring flooding. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads in both Negaunee and Ishpeming.

The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged. Late last month, the Negaunee City Council agreed to explore a partnership with Ishpeming with the hope the state would reimburse the costs. The Ishpeming city manager, Craig Cugini, says that was just one step in the process to repair the damage.

“We had $1.8 million in damage and we’re getting $250,000 from the state, we can now look to FEMA to see if they’ll fill the remaining balance, our goal with Negaunee was to see if we can chip away at some of that and use them as a strategic partner in getting money with them as a partner for more state funding,” Cugini said.

Any repairs to the roads leading to bell would likely happen next spring or summer.

