Ishpeming now seeking FEMA money for flooding damage repairs

The Ishpeming City Council
The Ishpeming City Council(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Council is seeking state and federal money for repairs needed after spring flooding. Back in May, flash flooding damaged roads in both Negaunee and Ishpeming.

The road leading to UP Health System Bell in Ishpeming was particularly damaged. Late last month, the Negaunee City Council agreed to explore a partnership with Ishpeming with the hope the state would reimburse the costs. The Ishpeming city manager, Craig Cugini, says that was just one step in the process to repair the damage.

“We had $1.8 million in damage and we’re getting $250,000 from the state, we can now look to FEMA to see if they’ll fill the remaining balance, our goal with Negaunee was to see if we can chip away at some of that and use them as a strategic partner in getting money with them as a partner for more state funding,” Cugini said.

Any repairs to the roads leading to bell would likely happen next spring or summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

Rehearsals being performed at Forest Roberts Theatre
NMU acting students rehearse one last time before show
FILE - Young person browses their mobile phone
Michigan State Police to host ‘sextortion’ documentary film screening, educational event
A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law.
Abortion remains legal in Michigan
Last month a Marquette restaurant made a Facebook post response to an unkind review about a...
Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review