Escanaba schools add School Resource Officer for first time in decade

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The safety of children is important, especially at school. For the first time in more than a decade, Escanaba has a school resource officer (SRO).

Officer Dustin Stempki is the new school resource officer for Escanaba Area Schools.

He has been in law enforcement for 20 years, eight of which have been with Escanaba Public Safety. Now, he covers all five schools every day.

“We’re here to bridge the communication between the students, the faculty, the staff and my department and create a positive image for the criminal justice system,” said Officer Stempki.

He’s the first school resource officer working in the district in more than 10 years. Officer Stempki believes having uniformed presence is good for students.

“You get to know them, then they get comfortable with you,” said Stempki. “If they’re being bullied, if there’s any issue going on inside the school, outside the school, you’re a resource for them, the staff and the faculty.”

The high school’s principal says having Officer Stempki on campus brings her comfort and she believes it will do the same for parents.

“I think just having him visible, having that car in front of the building as he comes and goes. I think they will find comfort in that as well,” said Darci Stenfors, the principal of Escanaba High School.

Even though there hasn’t been an SRO on campus for several years, the high school has been making constant security upgrades and safety training for everyone.

“More secured doors to entry systems to protocols that teachers use in classrooms,” said Stenfors. “In the past, we didn’t want to panic (students). But I think knowledge is power. That knowledge gives them strength. A lot of students have come forward and said, ‘I feel so much better knowing there is a plan.’”

The SRO’s job is focused on relationships with students and their safety - not discipline. Officer Stempki visits all Escanaba school locations, but his main office is at the high school.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.