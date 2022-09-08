Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards approximately $74,800 to Michigan

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WLUC) - Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of approximately $74,800 in youth literacy grants to Michigan nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools.

The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment, or materials to youth education programs.

Michigan recipients are below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The Michigan grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 9,700 individuals in the state.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stand at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”

Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer, and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2023. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Grant applications may be found online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.

“During this back-to-school season, we are grateful for all of the educators, school officials, librarians, non-profit partners, and volunteers who are working hard to help students excel and creating brighter futures for this generation of learners,” said Denine Torr, Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s executive director. “We hope these funds will help provide needed resources, enhance educational programming, and position teachers and students for success.”

Upper Michigan recipients include:

Blesch Intermediate School in Menominee was awarded $3,000 dollars.

Menominee County Library was awarded $1,600 dollars.

