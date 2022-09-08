Dickinson County dental assistance program kicks off first day of class

Seven students travel from as far as Escanaba twice a week for class.
Students start class with lectures on Thursday
Students start class with lectures on Thursday(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The first day of class for a dental assistance program in Dickinson County was Thursday.

This is the second year of running the program. It is run by the John Fornetti Dental Center at Bay College West Campus in Iron Mountain.

Seven students travel from as far as Escanaba twice a week for class. Lectures are on Thursday’s and clinical studies are Saturday’s.

“The first sessions last year were very successful,” said Kristina Tell, Bay College West Campus student support coordinator. “We had a great turnout and great participation. It is a field that is growing, so the positions are something we see a need for and the need to help provide for our community. It is great that we are able to offer it again for a second time.”

On Thursday, students learned about basic dental terminology and prepared for the upcoming coursework.

