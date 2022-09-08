Breezy & warmer before next front

A warm front moves through the area today bringing warmer air and stronger winds. Southerly winds will gust around 25 to 35mph. Then, a cold front slowly closes into the west tonight. Showers and isolated thundershowers will develop along the front and track into the western counties tomorrow morning. Then, it spreads east during the day through Saturday morning. An upper-level trough will dig in across the Great Lakes as this system moves through. This will bring cooler air for the weekend. Models are showing a closed low developing and tracking south as the trough digs in. If it ends up staying close to the U.P. we could end up with more showers extending through Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west, low 80s central, upper 70s east

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated thundershowers in the west during the morning. Then, showers track east during the day

>Highs: Upper 60s west, low 80s central, upper 70s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.