DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Abortion remains legal in Michigan. The state’s 1931 abortion ban was inactive for nearly 50 years. Just before Roe v. Wade was overturned, that law was suspended.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled it unconstitutional, saying it denies women the ability to control their bodies. This decision is likely to be challenged.

“The Michigan Supreme Court needs to provide certainty and rule on [her] lawsuit to protect the right to abortion in the state constitution,” said Governor Whitmer.

The Alliance Defending Freedom works to protect religious freedoms and says Wednesday’s ruling is based on feelings.

“By striking down Michigan’s 1931 law, with no good reasons, the judge created abortion on demand, at any time of the pregnancy for any reason and by any person,” said John Bursch, the vice president of Appellate Advocacy with Alliance Defending Freedom.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Supreme Court is still deciding if a proposed amendment will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. This would add abortion rights to the state constitution.

Right to Life says it would rally hard to defeat the proposal.

“If it does get to the ballot, I hope people go to the ballot and vote no. This thing has tentacles and has a whole lot of unintended consequences that will come from it. They need to read the language and vote no,” said Genevieve Marnon, the legislative director for Right to Life.

Attorney General Dana Nessel calls abortion “essential health care.”

“While legal victories like today’s preserve access to abortion care for now, ensuring women have the right to make personal health care decisions today and in the future must be pursued at the ballot box,” Nessel said.

We should find out in the coming days if the proposal will be on the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.