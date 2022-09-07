Warmer air on the way
An upper-level ridge moving into the Great Lakes will bring warmer conditions. Above normal temperatures are expected through Friday. Then, tomorrow a warm front moves in leading to stronger southerly winds with gusts around 30 to 35mph. Then, on Friday a cold front will slowly y move in. There will be some showers in the western counties during the afternoon. The rain will spread east during the evening and night. Scattered light rain showers will still be around on Saturday.
Today: Morning patchy fog followed by sunny skies
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the Great Lakes
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy
>Highs: Low to mid-80s west/central, 70s east
Friday: Showers in the west with clouds increasing elsewhere
>Highs: 70s west, low 80s east
Saturday: Cloudy with light scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Cloudy with some light lingering showers
>Highs: Mid 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with near seasonal conditions
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.