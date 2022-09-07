Warmer air on the way

An upper-level ridge moving into the Great Lakes will bring warmer conditions. Above normal temperatures are expected through Friday. Then, tomorrow a warm front moves in leading to stronger southerly winds with gusts around 30 to 35mph. Then, on Friday a cold front will slowly y move in. There will be some showers in the western counties during the afternoon. The rain will spread east during the evening and night. Scattered light rain showers will still be around on Saturday.

Today: Morning patchy fog followed by sunny skies

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the Great Lakes

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west/central, 70s east

Friday: Showers in the west with clouds increasing elsewhere

>Highs: 70s west, low 80s east

Saturday: Cloudy with light scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Cloudy with some light lingering showers

>Highs: Mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with near seasonal conditions

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

