UPCM hosting low sensory day once each month

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is dimming the lights a bit with a new low sensory day. Beginning this month, the museum will turn down its lights and music on the third Thursday of every month.

In addition, the museum will also have areas available that provide reduced or controlled stimulation. The goal is to make the museum a space that all can come and enjoy.

“I love the idea that we’re back out in the open, we’re thinking ahead again, we’re trying to reopen in terms of pioneering for everybody,” said Mr. Jim Edwards, UPCM educator. “Let’s have a space where more people can be comfortable and can explore their own thoughts and feelings and growth.”

Mr. Jim also said they’ll continue to work with experts and fine-tune the low sensory day at the museum going forward.

