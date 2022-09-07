UP Honor Flight return to Escanaba pushed back

The first stop for U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX was the Iwo Jima Memorial.
The first stop for U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX was the Iwo Jima Memorial.(WLUC/Clint McLeod)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX is now expected to land at the Delta County Airport at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of fog, the 81 veterans and their guardians got a late start on their tour of memorials in our nation’s capitol.

The public is encouraged to welcome the veterans home Wednesday night to give them a well-deserved thank you.

Check the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page for updates from TV6′s Clint McLeod, and check the U.P. Honor Flight Facebook page for updates on the return timing.

