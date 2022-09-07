UP Honor Flight return to Escanaba pushed back

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX is now expected to land at the Delta County Airport at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of fog, the 81 veterans and their guardians got a late start on their tour of memorials in our nation’s capitol.

The public is encouraged to welcome the veterans home Wednesday night to give them a well-deserved thank you.

Check the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page for updates from TV6′s Clint McLeod, and check the U.P. Honor Flight Facebook page for updates on the return timing.

