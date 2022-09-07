UP Honor Flight banquet welcomes 81 veterans before Wednesday’s trip to Washington

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX welcomed veterans and guardians with a banquet in Escanaba Tuesday night.

Mission Flight XIX is the second trip to Washington D.C. this year. 81 veterans; five Korean War veterans and 76 Vietnam veterans will travel to our nation’s capital Wednesday.

Three female veterans will join the group, the most the honor flight has ever had.

Veterans tell staff they are so excited for tomorrow they will hardly sleep.

“It makes this job very easy,” said Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight president. “This job is a lot of work year-round, but when I see all of the excitement and I see all of the emotions tomorrow on the flight, it makes it very easy to do this job.”

The honor flight leaves Escanaba Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET. TV6s Clint McLeod will travel with the group and will have all the coverage on air and social media.

