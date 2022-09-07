Team “Maybe Next Year” recaps their Marquette Marathon Relay experience
Upper Michigan Today episode 112
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan celebrates 906 Day and the UMT crew recaps their participation in the Marquette Marathon Relay.
Queen City Running Company’s general manager Paige DuBois says it was a record-breaking year for the marathon.
Team “Maybe Next Year” takes a look at their relay highlights...
...and commits to running races throughout the next year.
Over 1,200 people participated in this year’s Marquette Marathon.
