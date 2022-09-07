Team “Maybe Next Year” recaps their Marquette Marathon Relay experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan celebrates 906 Day and the UMT crew recaps their participation in the Marquette Marathon Relay.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Tuesday, September 6.

Queen City Running Company’s general manager Paige DuBois says it was a record-breaking year for the marathon.

Team “Maybe Next Year” takes a look at their relay highlights...

...and commits to running races throughout the next year.

Over 1,200 people participated in this year’s Marquette Marathon.

