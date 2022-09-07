Team “Maybe Next Year” recaps their Marquette Marathon Relay experience

Upper Michigan Today episode 112
Andrew LaCombe, Paige DuBois, Tia Trudgeon, and Elizabeth Peterson pose with their Marquette Marathon medals.
Andrew LaCombe, Paige DuBois, Tia Trudgeon, and Elizabeth Peterson pose with their Marquette Marathon medals.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan celebrates 906 Day and the UMT crew recaps their participation in the Marquette Marathon Relay.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Tuesday, September 6.

Queen City Running Company’s general manager Paige DuBois says it was a record-breaking year for the marathon.

Paige DuBois of Queen City Running Co. talks about the record-breaking Marquette Marathon.

Team “Maybe Next Year” takes a look at their relay highlights...

Team "Maybe Next Year" shares Marquette Marathon Relay highlights.

...and commits to running races throughout the next year.

Marquette Marathon Relay team "Maybe Next Year" commits to running races throughout the next year.

Over 1,200 people participated in this year’s Marquette Marathon.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Feeding America coming to Ontonagon
dry
Warmer air on the way
Andrew LaCombe, Tia Trudgeon, and Elizabeth Peterson pose with their medals at the Marquette...
Marquette Marathon Highlights
Paige DuBois of Queen City Running Co. recaps the Marquette Marathon.
Recapping the Marquette Marathon on Upper Michigan Today