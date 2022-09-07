Superior Health Foundation celebrates 10 years of assisting UP with healthcare needs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit turned 10 years old last week.

On Sept. 1, the Superior Health Foundation (SHF) marked its 10-year anniversary. To celebrate, the SHF hosted an invite-only event Wednesday. In attendance were current and former board members, top donors and community members.

The Superior Health Foundation says it has no plans of slowing down.

“We’re just starting,” said Jim LaJoie, SHF executive director. “We have a long way to go yet. We have a lot of people to help along the way. We look forward to playing a role in improving the health and wellbeing of people all across the U.P.”

Over the past 10 years, the Superior Health Foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million in grant funding to hundreds of nonprofit, health-centered organizations across the U.P.

