Superior Health Foundation celebrates 10 years of assisting UP with healthcare needs

Superior Health Foundation's 10-year celebration
Superior Health Foundation's 10-year celebration(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit turned 10 years old last week.

On Sept. 1, the Superior Health Foundation (SHF) marked its 10-year anniversary. To celebrate, the SHF hosted an invite-only event Wednesday. In attendance were current and former board members, top donors and community members.

The Superior Health Foundation says it has no plans of slowing down.

“We’re just starting,” said Jim LaJoie, SHF executive director. “We have a long way to go yet. We have a lot of people to help along the way. We look forward to playing a role in improving the health and wellbeing of people all across the U.P.”

Over the past 10 years, the Superior Health Foundation has awarded more than $4.5 million in grant funding to hundreds of nonprofit, health-centered organizations across the U.P.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

Kall Morris Inc. (KMI) is an orbital debris remediation company based in Marquette, founded by...
Kall Morris Inc. awarded $750,000 for debris cleanup technology
Iron Bay restaurant and Aurora Piercing partner after review
Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review
A rendering of Ore Dock Brewing Company's plans for the 200 block of S. Front St. in Marquette
$3.9M state grant to support building rehabilitation for new Ore Dock Brewing Co. space
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions