Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

How it works:

  • First, this deal won’t last long. To get started, you must purchase a flight ticket between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8 for flights between now and Nov. 17.
  • If you complete those steps, you’ll receive a “bring a friend free” voucher that can be used on any Southwest flight from Jan. 4 and March 4, 2023.

The promotion is not valid on flights purchased with Rapid Rewards points.

For more details, visit Southwest’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)
AG won’t issue opinion or open investigation into former Marquette hospital redevelopment

Latest News

Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Tyrone Hughley, 37, was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 60 years.
Man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2 of them
Authorities identified the killer and victim in a cold case from 1988.
1988 cold case solved, killer identified
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Judge: Musk can use Twitter whistleblower but not delay case