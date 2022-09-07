Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic documentary to be shown at Kaufman Auditorium

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a hidden pandemic affecting children across the UP.

Michigan State Police will be hosting an education event on “Sextortion” on September 11.

Detective Sergeant Nikki Dyson and Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio describe ways to protect children online.

This will be held at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and those who wish to attend must register.

