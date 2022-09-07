Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic documentary to be shown at Kaufman Auditorium

A documentary on how to protect your children online
Flyer for Sextortion event on Septemeber 11
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a hidden pandemic affecting children across the UP.

Michigan State Police will be hosting an education event on “Sextortion” on September 11.

Detective Sergeant Nikki Dyson and Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio describe ways to protect children online.

This will be held at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and those who wish to attend must register.

Click here to register for the event.

