Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic documentary to be shown at Kaufman Auditorium
A documentary on how to protect your children online
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a hidden pandemic affecting children across the UP.
Michigan State Police will be hosting an education event on “Sextortion” on September 11.
This will be held at Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and those who wish to attend must register.
Click here to register for the event.
