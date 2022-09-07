PineShears LLC Tree Service owner rescues cat from tree

Cat Rescue
Cat Rescue(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeff Martin, the co-founder of PineShears LLC Tree Service, climbed nearly 50 feet to rescue an orange tabby cat this past weekend.

The cat was stuck in the tree for nearly two hours after chasing a crow’s nest. It caught the attention of a passer-by who noticed the crow was trying to attack the cat.

“It was Labor Day weekend, the passer-by tried calling people but they were busy. I had a couple of hours before I had to get to something so I came to Marquette with my climbing gear to rescue the cat,” Martin said.

Martin added that he tried to put the cat in a backpack but it refused so he ended up holding it all the way back down.

“When he and I [the cat] repelled down the tree and we got to the bottom he jumped out of my arms and kind of scattered away and kind of looked back and gave me a nod of respect. He was happy,” Martin said.

Martin said he lives by a quote that inspired him to help, which is “when you step away from your agenda and realize there are moments you can make someone’s life better...you take them.”

