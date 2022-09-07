Ojibwa Casino Marquette hosts electronic waste collection

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Objibwa Casino Marquette is hosting an electronic waste collection on Sept. 10, 2022.

Electronic devices contain toxic substances and heavy metals such as chromium, cadmium, mercury and lead which can contaminate air, soil and waterways.

Items that will be accepted include:

  • CPU’s
  • Tablets
  • Fax Machines
  • Cell Phones/Telephones
  • Radios/Stereos
  • Video game systems
  • DVD/VCR/CD players

Electronics that will be accepted for a $5 fee include:

  • Computer monitors
  • Televisions
  • CRT monitors

Devices containing data will be securely managed for protection, however, it is encouraged that any sensitive information should be removed prior to donating.

The e-waste event is sponsored by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in cooperation with Michigan EGLE, the Superior Watershed Partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps. For more information, contact Serene Gauthier at KBIC Natural Resources Dept. for more information at (906) 524-5757 ext. 4228.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

TV6's Andrew LaCombe and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Wednesday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/07/2022)
Big Bay Fall Fest returns for second year
UPCM
UPCM hosting low sensory day once each month
Late summer heat and winds ramp up in the U.P. Thursday, with late evening rain and...
Heating up, getting breezy Thursday before rain returns