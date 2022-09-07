Ojibwa Casino Marquette hosts electronic waste collection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Objibwa Casino Marquette is hosting an electronic waste collection on Sept. 10, 2022.

Electronic devices contain toxic substances and heavy metals such as chromium, cadmium, mercury and lead which can contaminate air, soil and waterways.

Items that will be accepted include:

CPU’s

Tablets

Fax Machines

Cell Phones/Telephones

Radios/Stereos

Video game systems

DVD/VCR/CD players

Electronics that will be accepted for a $5 fee include:

Computer monitors

Televisions

CRT monitors

Devices containing data will be securely managed for protection, however, it is encouraged that any sensitive information should be removed prior to donating.

The e-waste event is sponsored by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in cooperation with Michigan EGLE, the Superior Watershed Partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps. For more information, contact Serene Gauthier at KBIC Natural Resources Dept. for more information at (906) 524-5757 ext. 4228.

