Marquette Township residents address concerns about Forestville bypass proposal

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township residents are sounding off about a proposal to put a new bypass off Forestville Road.

A map of the proposed road created by the Marquette County Road Commission was presented at Tuesday night’s Marquette Township Board meeting.

Board members said they weren’t sure if the map is a final proposal or a rough draft, or if there’s a roundabout involved.

The Road Commission said the concept is based on Marquette Township’s master plan.

The bypass would make way for housing development, as TV6 has previously reported.

Some members of the board and the public said they were concerned about a lack of transparency from the Road Commission.

“I don’t think you should bow down to one big developer like Walmart or Longyear and just let them ram what they want through here and do what they want,” Dr. David Pesola, a Marquette Township resident, told the board. “I think you work for us. You’re our representatives as a township.”

No decision was reached by the board Tuesday night.

“My preferred option is a roundabout at Forestville, Commerce (Drive) and County Road 492,” said Marquette Township manager Jon Kangas. “I’d love to see one here. What (the Road Commission tells) me is the vertical alignment of the four legs at that intersection does not work for truck traffic in the winter.”

No one from the Road Commission was at Tuesday night’s meeting.

When reached by email, Marquette County Road Commission engineer manager James Iwanicki told TV6 the next step is for the township to choose whether or not to move forward with working on the proposed concept for the bypass.

Iwanicki said if the township wishes to move forward, the Commission will start the process of moving from concepts to a final plan.

If the board doesn’t want to move forward, Iwanicki said the matter will be put on the shelf.

The Road Commission has a public hearing on its next budget September 19.

The Marquette Township Board next meets September 20.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.