Marquette city planner explains development decisions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What is next for Marquette’s lakeshore? It is a common question, especially after a proposed hotel near Picnic Rocks was denied last night.

Last night, the Marquette Planning Commission denied a special use permit to construct a hotel along Lakeshore Boulevard.

As construction along the lake becomes more common some may wonder what guidelines determine which projects stay – and which go.

City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with the city’s master plan.

“We have a community master plan like most cities that is a comprehensive guiding document for our community, and it covers all of the major topics that we need to consider when we are planning for the future,” Stensaas said.

The master plan makes distinctions for Lakeshore Boulevard.

“The community master plan recommends that no commercial development be carried out on the lake side of Lakeshore Boulevard,” Stensaas said. “On the west side, that is more discretionary, that is up to the private property owners to develop their property under the ordinances we have.”

The city planner says while many are concerned about lakeshore expansion, nearly all of the city’s lakeshore property is open to the public.

“There is a lot of concern about whether or not there is going to be more development,” Stensaas said. “You hear a lot about ‘we don’t want to be another Traverse City.’ There is just not that much space for commercial development along the shoreline. A lot of our shoreline and public access is public land that is in parks.”

Stensaas says there are ways Marquette residents can change future development. “I understand peoples’ concerns because there is still some land that could be developed and could be developed in ways they don’t like,” Stensaas said. “That is why people should get involved when we have master plan updates.”

The city planning commission will have master plan update meetings this fall and winter.

