Kall Morris Inc. awarded $750,000 for debris cleanup technology

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kall Morris Inc. (KMI) is an orbital debris remediation company based in Marquette, founded by three NMU alumni during the pandemic.

It now has three research contracts with the U.S. Space Force worth a total of $750,000 that will fund employees’ time and materials to develop debris-cleanup technologies. Co-Founder Austin Morris leads two of the three projects.

“We are constructing and operating spacecraft that will go into low earth orbit in order to capture debris that could be dangerous to satellite technology,” Austin said.

Austin said this project is in collaboration with the University of California.

“The second one is looking at the permanent attachment of objects. So how we attach something to an object that’s already in space and have it stay there, versus attach and release, this is a permanent attachment to something,” Austin said.

Stanford University will help with this project. Co-Founder Adam Kall leads the third project with the help of MIT.

“The orbital prime project that I’m working on is focused on identifying where in orbit the debris is concentrated and looking at the feasibility of placing a space station there,” Kall said.

Communications Coordinator Liza Fust said KMI will conduct these projects in Marquette.

“We’re going to get an office so it’s going to be really great to actually see people. this all started during the pandemic, everyone was working from home and then we were just a small company working from home. So now that we’re expanding we finally get to all be together in the same room,” Fust said.

Troy Morris, co-founder and director of operations, said the company is also increasing its staff and investment in the area.

“We’ve done a recent bat of hiring and two of the three candidates that we’re going to be hiring are NMU grads themselves, the third is from Michigan Tech,” Troy said.

Its goal is to keep U.P. graduates working in the U.P.

