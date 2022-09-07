Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution.

It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. (AG Office/File Photo)
AG won’t issue opinion or open investigation into former Marquette hospital redevelopment

Latest News

Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
celebrates 50 years
Sault Tribe celebrates 50 years of federal recognition
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California