Heating up, getting breezy Thursday before rain returns

High pressure over the Canadian Prairies maintains mostly pleasant weather in Upper Michigan Wednesday night, as temperatures heat up Thursday. Then, a Northern Plains system enters the western counties of the U.P. later Thursday, scouring out the warm air but bringing scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms -- thunderstorms can become severe, producing heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and hail. Rain then spreads east Saturday, with the wet weather diminishing over Upper Michigan into Monday.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy a.m. fog with south winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm, then increasing clouds with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms west into the evening; breezy southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s (warmer interior west and central)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday, Patriot Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

