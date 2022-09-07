Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location.

In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building.

Between donations and investments, the campaign has raised roughly $830,000 of the goal.

To gain the remainder, the co-op is holding another fundraiser this fall. This campaign kicks off with a harvest potluck celebration on Sept. 25 at 3 p.m.

The Co-op’s General Manager Curt Webb says he’s pleased with the support he’s seen.

“We’ve been very excited about the community support thus far, both in our investment campaign and in all sorts of other ways,” said Webb. “I think that our community is really hungry for this project to happen, and we are really excited about being able to serve the community better when we get it done.”

He also said they have a few more financial hurdles to jump through.

“We have a few of the other pieces of our financing that are sort of the final hurdles to get beyond before we actually break ground,” continued Webb. “Folks require approval prior to us breaking ground, so we’re working hard to get through all that work.”

The co-op hopes to break ground on the new building this fall and to open its doors to the public by 2023.

If you would be interested in investing in the new Keweenaw Co-op building, email invest@keweenaw.coop, or visit the Keweenaw Co-op relocation homepage.

