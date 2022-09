ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Bank will be stopping in Ontonagon on Wednesday, September 7.

The food bank will be located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall, located at 315 River Street. The distribution of items will begin at noon. This is a drive-through event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.