Coming soon to Yoop Coop: the Elizabeth and Tia sauces
Watch the Upper Michigan Today hosts put together their unique flavor combinations on episode 113
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... watch out for fall blizzard flavors at Dairy Queen.
Plus... the Yoop Coop kitchen crew has been working on new menu items.
UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia create their own unique flavor combinations to be featured on the menu for a limited time.
And finally, the crew taste-tests their new sauces.
The Elizabeth and Tia sauces are coming soon to Yoop Coop. Upper Michigan Today will give an update when they’re rolled out.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.