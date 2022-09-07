Coming soon to Yoop Coop: the Elizabeth and Tia sauces

Watch the Upper Michigan Today hosts put together their unique flavor combinations on episode 113
Tia Trudgeon, Andrew LaCombe, Jennifer Perez, Nathan Mileski, and Elizabeth Peterson taste-test...
Tia Trudgeon, Andrew LaCombe, Jennifer Perez, Nathan Mileski, and Elizabeth Peterson taste-test Yoop Coop sauce on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... watch out for fall blizzard flavors at Dairy Queen.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Wednesday, September 7.

Plus... the Yoop Coop kitchen crew has been working on new menu items.

Yoop Coop's director of operations talks about where Yoop Coop started and teases ahead to new menu items.

UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia create their own unique flavor combinations to be featured on the menu for a limited time.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth create their own sauces to be featured on the Yoop Coop menu.

And finally, the crew taste-tests their new sauces.

Upper Michigan Today tries its new Yoop Coop sauce creations.

The Elizabeth and Tia sauces are coming soon to Yoop Coop. Upper Michigan Today will give an update when they’re rolled out.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

