Big Bay Fall Fest returns for second year

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Big Bay Stewardship Council (BBSC) has announced the return of Big Bay Fall Fest in Draver Park on Sept. 17, 2022.

The outdoor festival brings together artists, local eats, face painting and live music.

“The BBSC is excited to celebrate fall with residents of Big Bay and visitors alike! Great things can happen when we work together as a community and collaborate with others such as Marquette County Perkins Park. Our event will be a wonderful town fair in Big Bay and we are looking forward to welcoming you,” said Sven Gonstead, Chairman of the Big Bay Stewardship Council.

The day will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with Cars & Coffee who will be driving their specialty cars through Big Bay to Draver Park. All those wishing to squeeze in that last drive before putting their wheels away for the winter are welcome to join them.

Over 20 artists and vendors will be displaying their unique art and crafts. The event will also include a corn hole tournament beginning at 11 a.m. with prizes valued at over $450 dollars.

There will also be t-shirts, fall décor and other merchandise for sale to raise funds for the BBSC.

Event Details:

11:00 a.m. - event opens with concession stand, bouncy houses and vendors

11:00 a.m. - arrival of Cars & Coffee

11:00 a.m. - The Y Knots

1:30 p.m. - John Davey Band

3:00 p.m. - 50/50, Bucket Raffle and Corn Hole tournament winners announced

The Big Bay Stewardship Council is a community organization whose mission focuses on facilitating the protection of the unique nature of the greater Big Bay area and promoting community improvements in Powell Township.

