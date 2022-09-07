Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month a Marquette restaurant made a Facebook post response to an unkind review about a server’s nose ring.

Since then, Iron Bay and its staff have received support from others in the community. This includes fellow business owners.

Aurora Piercing Boutique reached out to the restaurant offering to waive piercing fees for all Iron Bay staff. The General Manager of Iron Bay, Andrew Hillary said his staff was eager to participate.

“Having never had a piercing myself, I had no idea what it cost, and going there and finding out was pretty surprising, so it’s kind of cool,” said Hillary. “A lot of the staff took up on it and I think 20 to 30 people went and got new piercings, so it’s pretty awesome.”

In a statement to TV6, Aurora Owner Chris Gonyou said it’s important for small businesses to stick together. He hopes his business can help change perspectives on piercings and personal forms of expression.

“Aurora’s goal is to change the world’s perspective on body piercings. Pierced people are everywhere – and it’s not all scary big jewelry. It’s doctors, nurses, teachers, daycare workers, restaurant workers, literally everyone,” Gonyou said.

Hillary said Iron Bay values self-expression and Iron Bay Front House Worker, Phoebe LaTulip said she was eager to show off a new piercing while at the workplace.

“So I got my tragus done, which is a cartilage piercing on the ear right there and it was super easy. Chris was just awesome, he made me super comfortable and it was fast,” LaTulip said.

LaTulip said she has received plenty of support from both Iron Bay and the greater Marquette community.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.