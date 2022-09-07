Artist turns antique golf clubs into novelty gifts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is always filling its shelves with unique, hand-crafted gift options for the whole family.

Artist Lori La Fountain repurposes vintage wooden golf clubs into beer bottle openers.

Lori La Fountain shows off bottle openers made from antique golf clubs.

You can find La Fountain’s work at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and at Art on the Mountain in Marquette this Saturday, September 10.

Lori La Fountain shows pictures from across the UP.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.