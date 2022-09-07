Artist turns antique golf clubs into novelty gifts
Check out Lori La Fountain Designs at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is always filling its shelves with unique, hand-crafted gift options for the whole family.
Artist Lori La Fountain repurposes vintage wooden golf clubs into beer bottle openers.
You can find La Fountain’s work at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique and at Art on the Mountain in Marquette this Saturday, September 10.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street in Marquette.
