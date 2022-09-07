$3.9M state grant to support building rehabilitation for new Ore Dock Brewing Co. space

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A $3.9 million state grant will help Ore Dock Brewing Company expand in downtown Marquette.

As TV6 has previously reported, the 10-year-old brewery will rehabilitate an existing vacant building on the 200 block of S. Front St. The project will include turning part of the building into a patio and creating a new walking path. The building will connect with the Spring St. brewery.

The grant is for real estate rehabilitation through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) program.

The MEDC says the new space will provide outdoor entertainment areas, urban green spaces, public infrastructure improvements, and the creation of four new housing units through both historic and conventional rehabilitation practices.

In addition to bringing workforce housing, the project will provide new, safe, outdoor public gathering spaces and walkways, which is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $7,816,456, supported by a $3,905,000 Real Estate Rehabilitation RAP award.

“The RAP grant program is helping us materialize a vision, execute a strategy, and achieve goals we never believed possible coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ore Dock Brewing Company Co-Founder and General Manager Andrea Pernsteiner, in a press release. “With the support of the MEDC and other community partners, we look forward to creating a space that will honor the legacy of the trestle property while affording us the opportunity to continue building towards a sustainable future.”

The MEDC also announced grants Wednesday for two more U.P. cities. Houghton will get $1 million to add placemaking elements to the downtown. Negaunee will get $855,261 for infrastructure and placemaking upgrades.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.