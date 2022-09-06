Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center recognized for quality performance, improvements

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) has received Community Health Quality Recognition Awards from the U.S. Health Services and Resources Administration (HRSA).

The Community Health Quality Recognition badges recognize health centers that have made notable quality improvement achievements in the areas of access, quality, health equity, health information technology, and COVID-19 public health emergency response.

The awards recognize the highest performing health centers nationwide as well as those health centers that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year.

This year, Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center is being recognized for achievements in the following categories:

Health Center Quality Leader – GOLD: Awarded to health centers that achieve the best overall clinical quality measure (CQM) performance among all health centers. Since 2017, UGL has received the silver badge in this category representing the top 11-20% of health centers overall. This year, UGL has received the gold badge which represents the top 10% of health centers nationwide.

Advancing HIT for Quality: This award recognizes health centers that meet all criteria to optimize Health Information Technology (HIT) services.

Addressing Social Risk Factors: This award recognizes health centers that are screening for social risk factors impacting patient health and are increasing access to enabling services.

Achieving Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition: This award recognizes health centers for implementing a team-based care approach towards implementing practice efficiencies to improve the patient experience of care, improving the health of populations, reducing healthcare costs, and keeping patients engaged in their healthcare.

