The Ryan Report - Sept. 4, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with Chairman of Jacquart Fabric Products, Bob Jacquart, and CEO, Gina Thorsen.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of September talking to Chairman of Jacquart Fabric Products, Bob Jacquart, and CEO, Gina Thorsen.

Bob Jacquart sits down with Don Ryan to discuss the next generation of family ownership and the entrepreneurial direction his daughter and new CEO, Gina Thorsen, hopes to take the company.

Jacquart Fabric Products is the parent company of Stormy Kromer. Jacquart handed over the reins in July.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 5 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

