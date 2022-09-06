Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening.

A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall.

The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It is not a rezoning or variance request.

The property is situated behind a bed and breakfast and between existing condos and residential streets.

Owner Derek Parker of Skandia proposed a four-story, 107-room extended stay hotel. Former industrial buildings on the property were torn down five years ago.

The Marquette City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to review the standards for Special Land Uses and Site Plan Review, which are shared in the city staff report in the commission’s agenda.

Special Land Uses may only be established by the Special Land Use Permit process. If a land use isn’t a Permitted Use or Special Use it is not allowed in that zoning district.

Marquette City Planner and Zoning Administrator David Stensaas says the Marquette City Commission cannot get involved in this issue. Michigan’s Planning and Zoning rules give administrative powers to Planning Commissions so that objective decisions are made free from politics. The only time the City Commission makes decisions on zoning issues is when the governing ordinance and/or zoning map may being amended by the decision.

