Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.(City of Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A proposed hotel near Marquette’s lakeshore goes before the city’s planning commission Tuesday evening.

A highly-anticipated public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Marquette City Hall.

The request is for a special land use permit for a hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. It is not a rezoning or variance request.

The property is situated behind a bed and breakfast and between existing condos and residential streets.

Owner Derek Parker of Skandia proposed a four-story, 107-room extended stay hotel. Former industrial buildings on the property were torn down five years ago.

The Marquette City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to review the standards for Special Land Uses and Site Plan Review, which are shared in the city staff report in the commission’s agenda.

Special Land Uses may only be established by the Special Land Use Permit process. If a land use isn’t a Permitted Use or Special Use it is not allowed in that zoning district.

Marquette City Planner and Zoning Administrator David Stensaas says the Marquette City Commission cannot get involved in this issue. Michigan’s Planning and Zoning rules give administrative powers to Planning Commissions so that objective decisions are made free from politics. The only time the City Commission makes decisions on zoning issues is when the governing ordinance and/or zoning map may being amended by the decision.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
Marquette County Search and Rescue
A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge Walk
26k visit the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 bridge walk
It will shut down for good on Labor Day.
“It will be much more unsafe”: Grand Marais Coast Guard station closing for good Labor Day

Latest News

The Baraga State Park and the Hancock Recreation Area were filled to capacity with campers...
Copper Country campgrounds packed for Labor Day weekend
The Annual GeekU.P. mini-con returns to Houghton for its 4th year, offering vendors, an...
4th Annual GeekU.P. convention powers up this Saturday
United Steelworkers
Ishpeming holds Labor Day parade and picnic; Unions attend to show support
Competitors at the start of the 2022 Marquette Marathon
Record-setting year for Marquette Marathon