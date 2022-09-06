Practically perfect 906 Day
High pressure remains in place today giving us another gorgeous day. Within the jetstream shifts bringing a ridge over the area over the coming days this brings warmer air through Friday. Then, a slow-moving front will bring times of showers Friday through the weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Inland- upper 70s to low 80s, shorelines-low to mid-70s
Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with some showers in the west
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
