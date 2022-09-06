Practically perfect 906 Day

High pressure remains in place today giving us another gorgeous day. Within the jetstream shifts bringing a ridge over the area over the coming days this brings warmer air through Friday. Then, a slow-moving front will bring times of showers Friday through the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Inland- upper 70s to low 80s, shorelines-low to mid-70s

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with some showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

