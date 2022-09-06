Practically perfect 906 Day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure remains in place today giving us another gorgeous day. Within the jetstream shifts bringing a ridge over the area over the coming days this brings warmer air through Friday. Then, a slow-moving front will bring times of showers Friday through the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Inland- upper 70s to low 80s, shorelines-low to mid-70s

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with some showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge Walk
26k visit the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 bridge walk
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
A young ice cream fan enjoys a cone of Superman.
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop

Latest News

TV6 Weather on Demand - Monday, 09/05/2022
High pressure delivers pleasant late-summer weather to Upper Michigan before rain chances...
Mostly sunny stretch with a midweek warmup
warming trend
Pleasant Labor Day in the works
Rising temperatures for the start of the week
Mild and seasonal conditions this upcoming week