Pleasant summer stretch continues before potentially soaking rain towards Friday

High pressure extends from Western Quebec to Upper Michigan, maintaining mostly pleasant weather as temperatures rise above seasonal midweek. Towards the weekend, a Northern Plains system enters the western counties of the U.P. later Thursday, scouring out the above seasonal air but bringing scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms -- thunderstorms can become severe, producing heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and hail. Rain then spreads east Saturday, with the wet weather continuing over Upper Michigan into Monday.

Tonight: Scattered clouds late with isolated light showers, patchy a.m. fog with south winds 5 to 10 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s (cooler interior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with isolated light showers; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 80s (warmer interior west, cooler near Lake Superior and Lake Michigan)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm, then increasing clouds with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms west into the evening; breezy southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s (warmer interior west and central)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: Mid 70s to Lower 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday, Patriot Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mild

>Highs: 70

