No injuries in Negaunee pickup truck fire

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a pickup truck fire Tuesday morning in Negaunee.

The Negaunee Fire Department says it was paged out at 8:01 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible at 179 E County Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to locate a white pickup truck with smoke coming from the engine.

Nobody was in the vehicle when it was on fire and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Negaunee Fire Department would like to thank the Negaunee Police Department and Marquette County Central Dispatch for their assistance.

