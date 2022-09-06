Marquette celebrates 11th annual 906 day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For 11 straight years, one day in September was created to take time and appreciate what makes the Upper Peninsula so unique.

906 Day is not something that was created by the city of Marquette, in fact, it was created by a U.P. native.

“906 day was created to be celebrated on Sept. 6,” said Bugsy Sailor, the creator of 906 Day. “Which looks a whole lot like 906 so it was created on a whim about 10 or 11 years ago and what originally started as a sale for my little shop and online store kinda grew into a day of Upper Peninsula pride. Especially on social media to do and share all things people love about the U.P.”

With 906 day starting to become such a big holiday some businesses are finding different ways to give back to the community and celebrate. U.P. Children Museum Education Coordinator Jim Edwards says the Children’s Museum loves 906 Day.

“It’s the sixth of September, 9-0-6, so we’re celebrating September the 6th or 906 Day and letting people in for half price today. So later today after you have seen this come on in,” said Edwards.

Edwards also expressed how the U.P. Children’s Museum over the years has made some nice additions to the building with multiple programs. He adds that these programs help young children grow.

“We have got toddler programming and youth volunteer programming and next to me some youth journalism programming and the whole world opens up again,” said Edwards. “Especially this September as opposed to the last two Septembers. It’s a great beginning, it’s a wonderful re-opening of things.”

If you weren’t able to enjoy the day then hopefully you can enjoy 906 Day 2023.

