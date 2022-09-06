Marquette Area Public Schools kick off first day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 1,000 students gathered in the Marquette Senior High School gym Tuesday morning to kick off the new school year.

Student President Ezra Pickard and Vice President Romy Kus led the assembly.

“I think it helps a lot with the school spirit and everyone feeling together and not like you’re off by yourself, especially with freshmen,” Pickard said.

Students were introduced to their teachers, some of whom made creative entrances. Principal Jon Young gave students three things to focus on this school year.

“Number one is that we want to give our hardest effort at all times. Number two, put others before ourselves and number three we have fun in everything we do. And I hope those are the themes throughout the school year,” Young said.

Pickard and Kus said they hope to see more student involvement this year.

“I feel like people were more distant because of COVID but now that we’re coming together for more things hopefully they put themselves out there a little more with things,” Kus said.

Superior Hills Elementary students also started the first day of school with an assembly, as well as a new program.

“We’re piloting something called kinder-camp so these first four days the students are going to be mixed up among the kindergarten teachers. They’re going to get to know them socially, emotionally and academically. At the end of the week we will place them with their teacher for the rest of the year,” Principal Stephanie Anderson said.

The school hopes the program will increase students’ social development by familiarizing them with other teachers and students. Anderson said students’ energy Tuesday was high.

“They came off the bus smiling and skipping and hugging. Everyone is excited to come to elementary school, it’s very joyful.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.