MAPS principals welcome students back to school

Principals Jon Young and Stephanie Anderson share their expectations and advice for the 22-23 academic year
Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.
Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday was the first day of school for students at Marquette Area Public Schools.

Marquette Senior High School Principal Jon Young gives advice to his students, whether they’re walking the halls for the first time or tackling their senior year.

Marquette Senior High School Principal Jon Young details what parents and students can expect this school year.

Superior Hills Elementary School Principal Stephanie Anderson says this will be a fun and safe school year.

Anderson explains how the school year will feel as “normal” as possible.

Principal Stephanie Anderson shares advice for parents with kids heading to school for the first time.

We want to see your back-to-school photos! You can submit them here and check out more Back to School and Beyond coverage here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge Walk
26k visit the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 bridge walk
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman

Latest News

Students may have trouble following directions if they struggle with hearing problems.
Helping students hear with Upper Peninsula Audiology
Students will be returning to classrooms starting next week.
Back to school with North Star Montessori Academy
U.P. schools hiring resource officers for the school year
Schools across UP look to hire resource officers
Back-to-school backpacks at the Salvation Army
Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need