Knoxville company recalls beef jerky products due to possible listeria concerns

A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria...
A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria contamination.(USDA)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. issued a recall regarding its beef jerky products, due to possible contamination of listeria monocytogenes.

The Knoxville company recalled all beef jerky items that were produced on Aug. 25.

The company advises avoiding consumption of the Beef Jerky Experience Chop House Style Prime Rib flavored beef jerky that displays an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023.

The products recalled have an establishment number of “8091″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

USDA says the items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment reported that it received confirmation from its third-party lab that a product contact surface sample returned positive for listeria.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township house fire being investiagated as arson
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge Walk
26k visit the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 bridge walk

Latest News

The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair...
Judge rules firing squad, electric chair unconstitutional in South Carolina
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack