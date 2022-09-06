Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp near Copper Harbor was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to report of a large plume of smoke near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township Monday afternoon. A nearby camp owner in the vicinity checked the source prior to deputies’ arrival and found his camp, the nearby woods and a vehicle owned by him were on fire.

The camp was fully engulfed at that time and was a total loss. Copper Harbor and Lac La Belle Fire Departments with assistance from the DNR Fire Division worked diligently to keep the forest fire contained in a relatively small area, the sheriff’s office says.

The fire is suspected of igniting between 11:45 a.m. and 2:47 p.m. Monday The cause is yet to be determined while the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information or tips may contact the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 906-337-0528

