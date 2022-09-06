Helping students hear with Upper Peninsula Audiology
Identifying hearing problems in students
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be time to check your child’s hearing.
Upper Peninsula Audiology recommends that parents should get their children’s hearing checked if they or teachers identify the following problems:
- Students have trouble following directions
- Students are reading lips
- Students not responding or responding incorrectly
- Students complain of ear pain
- Students having academic trouble
Click here to visit Upper Peninsula Audiology for more information.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.