Helping students hear with Upper Peninsula Audiology

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be time to check your child’s hearing.

Upper Peninsula Audiology recommends that parents should get their children’s hearing checked if they or teachers identify the following problems:

- Students have trouble following directions

- Students are reading lips

- Students not responding or responding incorrectly

- Students complain of ear pain

- Students having academic trouble

Dr. Kati Stilwell from Upper Peninsula Audiology gives advice on how to identify hearing problems in students.

