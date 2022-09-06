Helping students hear with Upper Peninsula Audiology

Identifying hearing problems in students
Students may have trouble following directions if they struggle with hearing problems.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be time to check your child’s hearing.

Upper Peninsula Audiology recommends that parents should get their children’s hearing checked if they or teachers identify the following problems:

- Students have trouble following directions

- Students are reading lips

- Students not responding or responding incorrectly

- Students complain of ear pain

- Students having academic trouble

Dr. Kati Stilwell from Upper Peninsula Audiology gives advice on how to identify hearing problems in students.

Click here to visit Upper Peninsula Audiology for more information.

