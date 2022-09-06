Escanaba Township Planning Commission to consider amendments to solar energy rules

ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Township will continue to debate solar energy Tuesday night.

It’s an issue the township has been grappling with for years. The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is considering proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance.

The proposed amendments would regulate the application process and regulations for solar energy facilities within the Township, both private and utility-scale and remove section 108 of the township’s zoning ordinance exempting public utilities from regulation under the township’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments would also add a solar overlay zoning district to the properties within the township depicted on the map available through this link.

A public hearing is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall.

A year ago, the Escanaba Township board said it would be comparing the Delta County solar ordinance to its own.

