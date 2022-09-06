Emergency water main repair in Portage Township

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Houghton County residents will have low or no water pressure Tuesday.

Portage Township is repairing a major leak on the main water line affecting residents along Green Acres Rd, Dodgeville, Hurontown. They are asked to conserve water until the line is repaired, the township water clerk says. Water customers in those areas will experience low water pressure or no water pressure on Tuesday.

