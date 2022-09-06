Comley agrees to serve as NMU AD for 2 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The word interim will be removed from Rick Comley’s athletic director title after he agreed to serve in the position at Northern Michigan University for two years, interim NMU President Kerri Schuiling announced Tuesday.

Comley was named interim AD on Aug. 22 following the departure of Forrest Karr to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

”With Northern anticipating hiring a new president this fall, having an experienced AD such as Rick to guide the department takes the pressure off the new president to make an immediate hire,” said Schuiling, in a press release. “The new president can work with Rick to put in place the national search they desire at the right time for everyone.”

Comley, a longtime Wildcat hockey coach, is on his second stint as Northern’s AD, having served the University in that position for 13 years from 1987-2000.

Comley said he is happy to help the University and department where he spent so much of his career, and he’s excited about several projects and initiatives he feels he can assist with during the extended time in the position.

