City of Sault Ste. Marie receives $2 million grant for I-500 Snowmobile Track

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has invested $2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to support tourism in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has awarded a $2 million grant to Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau to boost tourism by enhancing the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Snowmobile Race Track.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo said, “This project in Sault Ste. Marie expands opportunities at an important tourism asset in the state’s Eastern Upper Peninsula region that will provide new jobs, attract more tourism dollars and build economic resiliency for decades to come.”

Senator Gary Peters called the investment in infrastructure “critical to Michigan’s economy,” including that of the Upper Peninsula.

The project will construct new roads, a parking lot, vendor building, and other upgrades that will help make the raceway venue a year-round tourist destination. The EDA investment will be matched with $513,000 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 50 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Through the Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program, the EDA is focused on accelerating the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors.

