Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw Public Schools are back in session

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school district is back to school.

Classes at Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw (CLK) Public Schools started Tuesday. Though some students returned to classes online, most students have returned to the classroom. CLK’s enrollment numbers have increased since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.

CLK Elementary’s principal says students and teachers were looking forward to the start of the school year.

“We’re super excited to get things going,” said Matthew Hampton, CLK Elementary principal. Kids came in today full of excitement. Our staff came in full of excitement right along with them, and probably even more excited.”

New this year, CLK Public Schools is starting a Mighty Kings preschool program for 4-year-olds.

