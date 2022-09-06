Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw Public Schools are back in session

An elementary student in art class
An elementary student in art class(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school district is back to school.

Classes at Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw (CLK) Public Schools started Tuesday. Though some students returned to classes online, most students have returned to the classroom. CLK’s enrollment numbers have increased since COVID-19 restrictions have loosened.

CLK Elementary’s principal says students and teachers were looking forward to the start of the school year.

“We’re super excited to get things going,” said Matthew Hampton, CLK Elementary principal. Kids came in today full of excitement. Our staff came in full of excitement right along with them, and probably even more excited.”

New this year, CLK Public Schools is starting a Mighty Kings preschool program for 4-year-olds.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township house fire being investiagated as arson
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge Walk
26k visit the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 bridge walk

Latest News

The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
The above picture was taken at the 32nd Parade of Nations in 2021.
33rd Parade of Nations prepares to march in Houghton County
TV6's Colin Jackson checks in with Michigan Tech Univesity's 33rd Annual Parade of Nations...
33rd Parade of Nations prepares to march in Houghton County
Marquette Area Public Schools had its first day of classes Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year.
Marquette Area Public Schools kick off first day