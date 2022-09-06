Breakwater FCU responds to fraudulent charges

Breakwater FCU
Breakwater FCU(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breakwater Federal Credit Union in Houghton responded to reports of fraudulent charges on customer’s accounts.

The credit union says that 50 to 75 of its customers reported their debit cards were compromised over the weekend. Some customers even reported thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges. Breakwater says its system was not hacked, but rather the cards were either compromised by a business where cardholders shopped or a computer program was able to guess the card numbers.

Breakwater’s CEO says the credit union is working to find a solution to protect people from these attacks in the future.

“It is an ongoing battle to try and stay ahead of these criminals,” said David Rautiola, Breakwater Federal Credit Union president and CEO. “I hate to give them a compliment, but there are a lot of really smart criminals out there that are putting a lot of energy and focus into trying to steal people’s information and their card numbers and ultimately steal people’s money.”

To protect yourself from these attacks, Breakwater recommends you check your card’s balance and activity often. If you believe your card has been compromised, contact your financial institution immediately.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
House Fire in Ishpeming Twp.
UPDATE: Ishpeming Township house fire being investiagated as arson
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
Public hearing Tuesday on permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Bridge Walk
26k visit the Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 bridge walk

Latest News

An elementary student in art class
Calumet, Laurium, and Keweenaw Public Schools are back in session
TV6's Colin Jackson checks in with Michigan Tech Univesity's 33rd Annual Parade of Nations...
33rd Parade of Nations prepares to march in Houghton County
Marquette Area Public Schools had its first day of classes Tuesday for the 2022-2023 school year.
Marquette Area Public Schools kick off first day
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 09/06/2022