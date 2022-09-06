Breakwater FCU responds to fraudulent charges

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Breakwater Federal Credit Union in Houghton responded to reports of fraudulent charges on customer’s accounts.

The credit union says that 50 to 75 of its customers reported their debit cards were compromised over the weekend. Some customers even reported thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges. Breakwater says its system was not hacked, but rather the cards were either compromised by a business where cardholders shopped or a computer program was able to guess the card numbers.

Breakwater’s CEO says the credit union is working to find a solution to protect people from these attacks in the future.

“It is an ongoing battle to try and stay ahead of these criminals,” said David Rautiola, Breakwater Federal Credit Union president and CEO. “I hate to give them a compliment, but there are a lot of really smart criminals out there that are putting a lot of energy and focus into trying to steal people’s information and their card numbers and ultimately steal people’s money.”

To protect yourself from these attacks, Breakwater recommends you check your card’s balance and activity often. If you believe your card has been compromised, contact your financial institution immediately.

